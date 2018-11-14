Tsitsipas Says He Wants to Play for the Greek Tennis Team (Vid)

ATHENS – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Wednesday received Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was accompanied by his parents, following his return to Greece after his victory at the ATP’s NextGen masters that was held in Milan.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Tsitsipas ranked 15 in ATP’s list and put an end to the issue of whether he will compete with the Greek national team. “I want to play for the national team in the Davis Cup because I want to take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said 20-year-old Tsitsipas, adding: “I want to represent my country. I want to go to the Olympic Games, it is one of my goals.”