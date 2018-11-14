ND Leader Mitsotakis Receives Delegation of Greek Clergymen

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday received the board of the Holy Association of the Greek Clergymen and assured them that he will not accept the changes in their payroll in order for SYRIZA to hire 10,000 party cronies.

Mitsotakis noted that his party was not informed, either by the government or the Archdiocese, on the issue before the relevant announcements were made.

The meeting was held at Mitsotakis’ office in parliament and the clergymen expressed their opposition to the agreement announced by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos. They asked Mitsotakis to preserve their current labour status, in which they were treated as state employees on the civil service payroll and paid directly by the Single Payments Authority.

“It is clearly another PR gimmick of the part of the government and I am really sorry that the Church of Greece’s leadership was used by Tsipras in his pre-election campaign ploys,” said Mitsotakis, while adding that the specific agreement is not binding for ND.