Two Greeks Arrested in Police Operation to Dismantle Cocaine Dealing Ring

Two Greeks and a foreign national were arrested during a major police operation to dismantle an international drug trafficking ring that distributed large quantities of cocaine in many different countries.

The Greek police operation took place in cooperation law enforcement authorities in other countries, while six more persons have been arrested in Ecuador.

More than 300 kg of cocaine that were destined for Australia have been confiscated in Ecuador.

The Greek police said further details about the case will released to the press on Thursday.