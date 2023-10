Society

ATHENS – A total of 22 migrants were picked up by the Port Authority in southern Peloponnese south of Areopolis on Friday, with two of them arrested on suspicion of being traffickers.

The migrants had arrived on a motorized boat from Libya and were heading to Italy when their boat ended up at the rocky part of Agios Sostis area. The boat they had arrived on was later towed to the port of Karavostassi with the help of a fishing boat and pulled ashore.

One of the migrants was transported to Gerolimenas and then by ambulance to the Areopolis Health Center, before transferred to the General Hospital of Laconia for further medical assistance.

According to the Port Authority, the migrants had each paid 4,000-7,000 euros each to traffickers.