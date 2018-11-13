AHEPA Honors Veterans with Memorial Service at Archdiocesan Cathedral

NEW YORK – On November 11, while the world commemorated the centennial of the end of World War I, AHEPA held its Recognition of Veterans at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan. A memorial service was held to honor the veterans who were members of the AHEPA family, including the Daughters of Penelope, Sons of Pericles, and Maids of Athena.

Immediately following the Divine Liturgy, the Manhattan-based AHEPA Chapter, Delphi #25, sponsored the Coffee Hour and was in attendance to greet and recognize all the Veterans of the community.

Among the Ahepans present were Michael Papaphotis, George Lambrakos, District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes, Dennis Seretakos, former Delphi chapter president Argyris Argitakos, District 6 Director of Hellenism Vassilios Chrissochos, Ted Klingos, and George Eliopoulos.

Argitakos spoke to The National Herald about the event, noting that the event honors and acknowledges all the veterans, especially those in the AHEPA family who passed away this year including the late Honorable Judge Nicholas Tsoucalas who was a former president of the Delphi chapter and a veteran. He passed away in March, may his memory be eternal.

In 1944, Judge Tsoucalas joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radio operator on APD and transport vessels in the European theater of World War II, as well as the Caribbean and North Atlantic. Upon returning home, he enrolled in Kent State University, in Ohio, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1949. Subsequently, Judge Tsoucalas entered New York Law School, receiving his LL.B. in 1951, and the Constitutional Law Award at graduation. That same year, he was recalled into the Navy for the Korean War and served on the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Wasp. After his service, Judge Tsoucalas was admitted to the New York Bar in April 1953. Shortly thereafter, he began his own law practice, specializing in Immigration and Admiralty Law. Judge Tsoucalas was a beloved member of the community who helped countless Greek-Americans who remember him fondly for his contributions and his service.

