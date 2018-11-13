Antetokounmpo, Marangos Among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

The “Greek Freak”, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is 2nd in Forbes’ 2018 30 Under 30 Sports List.

According to the Forbes, Antetokounmpo’s earnings are up nearly 500% this season over last year thanks to the start of a new $100 million deal with the Bucks, as well as a Nike contract extension. His previous Nike deal paid roughly $20,000 annually, while his new pact will pay an estimated $9 million in the first year with more to come when Nike releases Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe in 2019. He also has deals with BMO Harris, Tissot, Kronos Foods and several more in his native Greece. The Greek Freak has increased his annual scoring average by at least four points per game each of his five-year career. He averaged a career-high 27 points during the 2017-18 season.

Antetokounmpo, is also 3rd in Forbes’ 2018 30 Under 30 Celebrities List.

Steven Marangos is 16th in Forbes’ 2018 30 Under 30 Finances List.

Marangos has directly invested $1 billion as part of Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities group. Part of two-person team that led the firm’s investment in Fidelity & Guarantee Life. Played key role in Blackstone’s push into insurance and the formation of its insurance solutions unit.

