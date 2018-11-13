High-Tech Greek Innovative Product Conquering Global Shipping

An innovative product named Metis, based in Greece and developed exclusively by Greek scientists with great experience in the particular needs and requirements of shipping, has already conquered many shipping companies in the world.

Metis consists of smart signal and data collectors connected to different ship systems, which can use the internet to relay vital data to the shipping company and shipowner on a 24-hour basis, about the ship’s operation, course and consumption, but also prevent damage and problems that may arise in ship systems that can disrupt or even stop its operation.

This system is based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, utilising Wireless Networks and Smart Device technology, and can also provide data in cases where a ship has struck something and this is not perceived by the crew.

Metis officials, talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), described a case where the data collectors sensed a violent jarring and stress on a ship sailing from China to Australia.

“The whole ship suffered strain and then the system found that the particular ship had carried out a 360 degree turn and then returned to continue its course. This manoeuvre had a significant cost in fuel and was never mentioned by the crew but our smart device detected it,” the scientists said.

“The captain of the ship could have denied that it happened but the system had recorded it from the cps of the ship,” they added and reported a similar example that happened on another ship in South America.