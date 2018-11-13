New Democracy Says FYROM Wants to Keep “Macedonian” Identity

ATHENS – Blasting a deal the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA made, the major opposition New Democracy said the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is trying to keep a Macedonian identity and usurp that of an ancient abutting Greek province.

The agreement would let FYROM be renamed North Macedonia but only on condition that country’s Constitution be changed to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

FYROM’s Parliament has approved the deal and the Commission for Constitutional Affairs approved the draft amendments to the constitution but the agreement also would let citizens of North Macedonia call themselves Macedonians and have a Macedonian language and identity.

That is opposed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who said he would yank his party from the government if it comes to a vote in March, 2019, although he has waffled repeatedly on what he would do.

New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos who said the review of FYROM’s constitution will make the name deal “even worse,” as it retains irredentist references and refers to a “Macedonian” state.

He also said FYROM wants to join NATO before the constitutional changes are put in place with Tsipras having agreed to remove a Greek veto barring the country from joining the defense alliance and opening European Union talks but only when all terms are ratified.