American Jewish Committee CEO Interview: “We Will Not Be Cowed or Intimidated”

David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) since 1990, spoke to TNH about the recent mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA. The interview follows:

TNH: There have been three recent incidents – the shooting in Pittsburgh, a swastika and racial epithets drawn on a Broooklyn brownstone, and similar anti-Semitic graffiti at a historic Brooklyn synagogue, prompting the cancellation of a political event scheduled there. Are these all some type of message from extremists?

DH: Yes, we know there …