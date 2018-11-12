The Island of Corfu to Vie for EUFCN Location Award

Corfu is to participate in a European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN) competition for the best European shooting location for the television and film industries.

The island was proposed by the Hellenic Film Commission (an EUFCN member) and the Greek Film Center, which announced that Corfu is one of the finalists and a strong contender for the award.

All four seasons of the popular TV series “THE DURRELLS” aired by ITV in Britain and PBS in the United States were filmed on Corfu.

EUFCN consists of 90 members, from 30 countries, which promote European audiovisual production sites. The competition is being implemented in partnership with Cineuropa. The Film Location Award was introduced last year when the EUFCN Network celebrated its 10th anniversary at an event in the European Parliament.

By November 30, 2018, the public can visit the Cineuropa platform, www.cineuropa.org, and vote by filling in the online form (https://cineuropa.org/en/felaprofile/362948/#cm).