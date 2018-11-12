Pavlopoulos: Greece Has the Right to Extend Its Territorial Waters

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos, in a message with multiple recipients and particularly Turkey on Monday, noted that the basis of friendship and good neighbourly relations, as well as of a country’s European perspective, was the full and faithful compliance with the entire body of international and European law.

Pavlopoulos made the statement during his proclamation as an honorary citizen of the municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni.

Addressing Turkey, Pavlopoulos said that for Greece and the European Union, and in accordance with international Law, there are no questions or gray areas with regard to Greece’s borders – including the maritime borders – with any neighbouring countries and, consequently, also with Turkey. In this context, he underlined that Greece has the inalienable right to extend its territorial waters, whenever it deems it appropriate and in the institutional manner it deems appropriate.

He also referred to European Law, pointing out that it offers adequate protection of the borders and the territory of our country, as well as the European legislation for the “NATURA 2000 Network”, which concerns the precise definition of protected ecosystems within the European Union.

On the Cyprus issue, he stressed that it is an international and, above all, a European issue, adding that “we are seeking, as soon as possible, a just and viable solution.”

With regard to FYROM, he reiterated that Greece seeks “friendly, good-neighbourly relations and we have proved that we are in favour of its NATO and EU prospects.” However, he pointed out, this was attached to an important prerequisite: solving the name issue in accordance with history and international law.