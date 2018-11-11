Mitsotakis: New Democracy will not Ratify the Prespes Agreement (Video & Photos)

From Kastoria, which celebrates its 106th anniversary since its liberation from the Ottoman yoke and its incorporation into Greece, New Democacy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the Prespes Agreement which he described as “shameful” for the country and the Greek people and reiterated that ND would not ratify it.

“New Democracy is reiterating that it is not going to ratify the agreement,” Mitsotakis said on Sunday adding that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and junior coalition government partner Panos Kammenos signed an agreement that constitutes a concession of the Macedonian language and the Macedonian ethnicity.

He added that “today we are in Kastoria to pay tribute to those who gave their lives to keep Macedonia free.”

The leader of the ND also said that for a long time “I have sounded alarm over the prolonged pre-election period that the country is going through and the pre-election promises of the prime minister.”

Mitsotakis underlined that Greece does not need more hirings in the public sector, but jobs, investments and a national development plan that will support the real economy.

He argued that Tsipras and Kammenos do not have such a plan, but they opt for the worst habits of the past that led to Greece’s default.