Tsitsipas recovers to beat De Minaur and win Next Gen Finals

By Associated Press November 11, 2018

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, kisses the trophy after defeating Alex De Minaur of Australia, in the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament final, at the Rho fair, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat Australian teenager Alex de Minaur and win the second edition of the Next Gen Finals on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Greek, who had been the alternate last year, prevailed 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).

De Minaur, who was seeded second, saved two match points at the end of the sixth game of the final set to force a tiebreak.

However, Tsitsipas secured the victory — and the title — at his next opportunity, falling onto his back in celebration after De Minaur hit a forehand long.

“It feels great,” world No. 15 Tsitsipas said. “I had a chance twice to win the match, but remained calm.”

De Minaur has climbed more than 170 ranking spots since December, up to No. 31.

