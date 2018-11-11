Los Angeles Clippers Hosted a “Greek Heritage Game” at Staples Center for Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo provides a moment of escape for Greek Americans in Los Angeles still reeling from the loss of Telemachus Orfanos in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, amid the backdrop of great wildfires now raging throughout California.

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted a “Greek Heritage Game” at Staples Center for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2018-19 Los Angeles homecoming on Saturday, November 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 27 Points vs Clippers | 11.10.18 The best from the Greek Freak today: 27 PTS | 18 REB | 5 STL | 4 AST | 2 BLK Posted by Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, November 10, 2018

Greeks attendees were granted early pre-game access, a commemorative Greek Heritage T-shirt and Greek music played over the arena speakers. Antetokounmpo led all players in scoring, rebounds and steals in the Milwaukee Bucks thrilling 128-120 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo scored an impressive 27 points with 18 rebounds and 5 steals.

The thrilling game saw an MVP-caliber performance from the energetic Antetokounmpo who arrived fresh off a victory over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Highlights of the evening included signature lob jams by the “Greek Freak” over multiple defenders, and the sea of Greek fans wearing blue Greek Heritage shirts cheering him on.

The Clippers and Bucks joined forces before the game to honor the victims of the recent mass shooting by wearing T-shirts with the message “Enough” on the front and the names of the 12 victims on the back during warm-ups. The evening was an escape for many from the recent tragedy and the devastating wildfires not too far away. A special thanks to the event organizers and to the Los Angeles Clippers for their wonderful support of the Greek community.

Antetokounmpo and all players from both teams honored Greek-American Telemachus Orfanos and all the victims of the mass shooting during their warmup.