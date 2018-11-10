Education Min Gavroglou Met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Video)

“I listened to the concerns of the Ecumenical Patriarch and I will transfer them (to the government),” Education Minister Costas Gavroglou, who is visiting Constantinople, said on Saturday.

“Dialogue is the only way to solve such issues,” he underlined and added: “We have an ideological and political commitment based on which we solve the issues and move ahead.”

The Education Minister briefed the Ecumenical Patriarch on the relations between the Church and the State as well as a series of issues related to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Gavroglou stressed once again that it is a historical agreement. The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew did not make any statements.