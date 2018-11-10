Late Political Leader Constantine Mitsotakis Remembered at Iraklio Event

The late Constantine Mitsotakis worked to make Greece proud and help place it in the center of European developments, main opposition New Democracy (ND) Secretary Lefteris Avgenakis said on Friday, during an event to commemorate the statesman’s birthday centenary in Iraklio, Crete.

Mitsotakis, who died in 2017 aged 99, had a long and arduous political journey through difficult times after the World War II and the Greek Civil War, but he was realistic and consistently went against the tide, Avgenakis said.

“In the last few years of his life the Greek people had the opportunity to see him without the distorting lenses that (some) had placed artfully and ruthlessly around him,” the party secretary said. The Greek people “saw him transforming ND on the lines of modern European liberal parties, providing a model of parliamentary decorum, and defending democratic institutions,” focused on modernizing the public sector and dealing with corruption in it, he added.

In a message read at the event, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his father’s political path provided a message of courage and patriotic conscience. The difficult events he had to face during WWII, after his son-in-law’s assassination and in politics “required a physical and emotional courage,” particularly to “say uncomfortable truths” and to defend democracy and its institutions.