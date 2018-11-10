Our Everyday Greek: Greek Words you Already Know from Earth Sciences

1. Η ΓΗ IN ENGLISH WORDS FROM EARTH SCIENCES

Η γηi s found in the form of the prefix geo-, γεω- in Greek, in many English words. They all come from Greek words.If we analyze these words in their compounds, you will realize that you are familiar with many more Greek words than you may think.

English word Greek word Pronunciation

Geocentric γεωκεντρικός geokentriKOS

Geochronology γεωχρονολογία geokhronoloYEEa

Geomorphology γεωμορφολογία geomorpholoYEEa

Geochemistry γεωχημεία geokhiMEEa

Geodynamic γεωδυναμικός geodinamiKOS

Geomagnetic γεωμαγνητικός geomagnitiKOS

Geomagnetismγεωμαγνητισμός geomagnitiSMOS

Geophysical …