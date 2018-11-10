Our Everyday Greek: Greek Words you Already Know from Earth Sciences

1. Η ΓΗ IN ENGLISH WORDS FROM EARTH SCIENCES
Η γηi s found in the form of the prefix geo-, γεω- in Greek, in many English words. They all come from Greek words.If we analyze these words in their compounds, you will realize that you are familiar with many more Greek words than you may think.
English word Greek word Pronunciation
Geocentric γεωκεντρικός geokentriKOS
Geochronology γεωχρονολογία geokhronoloYEEa
Geomorphology γεωμορφολογία geomorpholoYEEa
Geochemistry γεωχημεία geokhiMEEa
Geodynamic γεωδυναμικός geodinamiKOS
Geomagnetic γεωμαγνητικός geomagnitiKOS
Geomagnetismγεωμαγνητισμός geomagnitiSMOS
Geophysical …