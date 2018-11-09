OXI Day – The laconic legacy of liberty

This phrase, in Greek, “O xin, aggelin Lakedemonis oti tide kimitha tis kinon rimasi phithomeni,” translated in English means: “O stranger, announce to the Lacedemonians that here / We lie, to their words [or laws] obedient.”

On October 28, 1940, the Italian Ambassador to Greece delivered an ultimatum from Benito Mussolini to Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas, demanding free entrance, passage, and occupation by the Italian army. Metaxas replied, “Alors, c’est la guerre”, translated to “Then, it is war”, which was quickly …