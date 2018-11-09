Educational Programs for Kids at the Museum of Cycladic Art

ATHENS –The Museum of Cycladic Art, Neophytou Douka 4 in Athens, holds educational programs and amusement for children ages 2-12 on weekends from October to May. Children and parents can experience the Museum through fairy tales, interactive guided tours, art workshops, theater, photography, and music.

Workshops include Garage: Cars, bicycles, tool benches, boxes, all in a row. Everything is ready to play, experiment, and create in original ways. In that workshop, children will practice their motor skills by playing and balancing with big boxes. They will paint in different positions, upright and render, stick large objects together, cut large stripes, and in the end create a work in their own dimensions.

Little Heroes, where children will follow the little hero in his accomplishments and then they will create their own hero by making a doll out of newspapers, paper, fabrics, buttons, wood. In the end, parents will help the children fit their hero into a small box-surprise.

The Warrior of Good – Ancient China: Until 221BC, China consisted of many kingdoms, which ruled rival dynasties (strong families). In 221BC, a king subjugated the rest and became the first emperor. Qin Si Huang defeated his opponents and joined China with the help of soldiers. When Qin Si Huang died in 210BC, his body was buried along with 7,000 soldiers of terracotta (baked clay) in real dimensions. The clay soldiers were created to guard the emperor’s body and serve his spirit in the afterlife.

How does Egypt, Greece, and Rome fit into a portrait? The Fayum portraits came from the Fayum area of Egypt. They were portraits that were placed with the Egyptian mummies, they had Roman hairstyles, clothes and jewelry, and Greek style. The portraits were painted on wood or on a linen shroud. The painting was realistic and had nothing to do with the then-known Egyptian tradition. Children will play with the camera, capture moments, and portray them on wood with tempera, like the Fayum portraits.

“What do I use?” Daily Life in Antiquity: What would happen if we were back in antiquity, not necessarily as humans but as gods, as animals, or even as objects? What would we use? How would we spend our day? What would our strengths be? What would they remember about us?Analmost silent journey, since the movements of the figures will be “spoken” by the sculptures and vases of the Museum.