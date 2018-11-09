The Quest for a United American Orthodox Church 

Today, approximately five million Americansidentify themselves as Orthodox. They do so withpride fortheir faith’s spectacular growth in America, its parishes and places of worship, and for the thousands of converts who regularly join them at religious services.
The progress of Orthodoxy in America since its arrival 200 years agohas been impressive, but all is not well today. As is the case with many other Christian denominations, Orthodoxy is confronted with declining Church attendanceand a variety of other religious and secular problems. …
The GOA is 160,000, the OCA is 73,000, AOCA is 20,000. The ghetto parishes like Astoria can be Metochion parishes. The 28th canon of the 4th ecumenical council firmly puts all diaspora under the Oecumenical Patriarchate. The OCA and Antiochians are largely in western Pennsylvania. ROCOR largely in upstate NY. The Jerusliacs and Gnisiacs in Brooklyn. The GOA is largely in major cities: Flushing NY, Charlotte NC, Houston TX, Gleview IL, Salt Lake UT, and also Detroit,Cleveland, Boston, LA, Las Vegas, Phoenix. The rural parishes have no idea what Orthodoxy is, they exist only as museum gyro theme parks for the sake of quaintness. They think nothing of holding whoresapiko dance exhibitions right on the altar. The best the GOA can hope to be is a gateway to western Christianity. American Orthodoxy is an oxymoron. Orthodoxy talks about autocracy and St Gregory’s sacred monarchy, while America stands for Constitutional Anarchy and the Anarchic Tradition of the American Revolution. Orthodoxy is the successor of the Evil Empire that killed Christ and stole His religion. Byzantine Irridentism violates the 1952 McCarran Walter Act.
To Gaekas,
We are no longer a diaspora, as the vast majority of American Orthodox have no desire to return to the homelands of the ancestors in Greece, Eastern Europe, or the Middle East.
You also seem to have a profusely incorrect understanding of the orthodox community in North America, as you seem to suffer from the East Coast ethnic ghetto mentality and don’t understand what happens on the other side of the mountains.
As for civil rule, Christ him self said his kingdom isnot of this world, and to render unto Cesar, that which is Cesar’s,and unto God, that which is God’s.