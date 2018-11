NEW YORK – Telemachus Orfanos, 27, was a U.S. Navy veteran with a thick beard, an easy smile, and a gladiator helmet tattoo. His friends called him “Tel.” The Greek-American was one of the victims of the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. His devastated father, Marc Orfanos, spoke to The National Herald about his son and gun violence that claimed the promising young man’s life.

With roots in Sparta and …