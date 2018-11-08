AHEPA Receives $100,000 Donation from E. John and Cleo Rumpakis

NEW YORK – The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), the largest Greek-American organization in the United States, has received a $100,000 donation from E. John and Cleo Rumpakis of Portland, OR, Supreme President George E. Loucas announced.

The donation was made in October and officially launches AHEPA’s “Century Capital Campaign,” a development campaign to raise $6 million by the organization’s 100th anniversary in 2022.

For their generous donation, the lobby of AHEPA’s Global Headquarters will be dedicated and named in honor of E. John and Cleo Rumpakis, the organization said.

E. John is a Past Supreme Governor and a Past President of Mount Hood Chapter 154, Portland. He also has served on AHEPA’s Cyprus & Hellenic Affairs Committee.

Cleo, a member of Daughters of Penelope Troy Chapter 32, is a DOP Past District 22 Governor and DOP Past Grand Governor. She recently authored Hellenic Tour USA, a guide book of the Greek American experience covering all 50 states beginning in the year of 1528.

“We are deeply grateful to E. John and Cleo Rumpakis for their unselfish gift to our capital campaign,” Loucas said.