Hundreds Attend Funeral of Konstantinos Katsifas in Albania (Vid & Pics)

By Associated Press November 8, 2018

More than 1000 people give a final farewell to Konstantinos Katsifas, who was shot dead by the Albanian police on October 28 at Vouliarati. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Leonidas Bakollas)

TIRANA (AP) — Hundreds of Greeks have turned out for the funeral of a dual Albanian-Greek citizen who was fatally shot in a gun battle with Albanian police during an annual celebration.

Konstantinos Kacifa died Oct. 28 in an exchange of gunfire with police during an event to celebrate Greece’s entry in World War II against Italy. He initially shot in the air, apparently as a celebratory gesture, but later fired at approaching police cars.

The incident heightened tensions between Greece and Albania, with the Greek Foreign Ministry calling the killing “unacceptable.”

Greek supporters of Kacifa at Thursday’s funeral in the village of Bularat, 255 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital Tirana, held Greek flags and shouted slogans saying, “Konstantinos you are alive, lead us.”

Δείτε LIVE: Ξεκινάει η κηδεία του Κ. Κατσίφα. Πλήθος κόσμου ήρθε να αποχαιρετήσει τον τριανταπεντάχρονο στο χωριό Βουλιαράτες.Αποστολή: Λευτέρης Σουχάιμπ

Posted by in.gr on Thursday, November 8, 2018

