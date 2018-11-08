Still a Nation of Immigrants

The election is over.

And now, with the House in the hands of the Democrats, the attention turns to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and when he will have to announce his findings. Will the accusations against President Trump be so serious that they justify beginning the process of impeachment, or will they finally close this chapter?

Meanwhile, the “barbarians,” the caravan of the few thousand Latin American refugees who were en route to U.S. borders when President Trump discovered them and made …