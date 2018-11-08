Vandals Deface Thessaloniki Mayor Boutaris’ Apartment

THESSALONIKI – Unknown individuals vandalised the house of Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris on Wednesday night.

The perpetrators broke into the apartment building entrance, went up to the floor of Boutaris’ apartment and spray-painted his door in red. They also painted the word ‘traitor’ on the building’s wall.

The mayor will press charges against unkown individuls within the day, he said. “I am sorry for the unacceptable behaviour of some hotheads. Very often I am the recipient of insulting and threatening phone calls. I was never intimidated, either after being beaten nor will I be intimidated now,” said Boutaris.