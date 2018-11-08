NYSPCC’s 6th Annual Food & Wine Gala with Chef Spiliadis

By Eleni Sakellis November 8, 2018

From left to right: George Spiliadis, NYSPCC Children's Council Member Vicky Cornell, Chef Costa Spiliadis, NYSPCC Executive Director Mary Pulido, PhD, Deborah Norville, and her husband, Karl Wellner.

NEW YORK – The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) held its sixth annual Food & Wine Gala on November 6 at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. Chef Costas Spiliadis, whose world-renowned Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Estiatorio Milos was the 2017 winner of The Concierge Choice Awards’ International Cuisine category, designed a one-of-a-kind menu for guests, and also donated all food. The exquisite cuisine was paired with world-class wines provided by George Spiliadis, the son of Chef Spiliadis and Founder of Cava …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *