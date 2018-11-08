Santorini Cruise Company Named “Best in Luxury” at London WTM Trade Show

LONDON (ANA-E. Rakitzi) – The Greek company Caldera Yachting-Santorini Luxury Cruises was awarded second (silver) prize in the “Best in Luxury” category at the 2018 International Travel and Tourism Awards. The prizes were announced late on Tuesday, at a ceremony that took place in London as part of the tourist World Travel Market (WTM) international trade show.

Among the shortlisted in the 14 categories were dozens of highly established tourism companies from around the world, with Caldera Yachting-Santorini Luxury Cruises being the only Greek contestant.

The award follows a series of recent distinctions for the company, says Natasha Koukouraki of the comnpany, speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. Last year, Luxury Travel Guide Awards named the company “Charter Company of the year-Global Award Winner”.

Caldera Yachting-Santorini Luxury Cruises organizes exceptional cruise experiences around Santorini, and was recognized for its high-quality services and its remarkable growth results, despite the economic turbulence of recent years.