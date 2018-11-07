Philhellene U.S. Rep. Maloney’s Statement Following Reelection

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, released the following statement on her successful re-election to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District and the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Last night was a great night, not just for the Democratic Party, but for our country. The American people spoke loud and clear; they want change. They want a federal government that listens to them, hears them, and tells them the truth. They want a country that holds true to the values of equality, compassion and decency that have made us the envy the world. They want a Congress of, by, and for the people.

“I am humbled and deeply honored that the voters of New York’s 12th Congressional District have given me another term to serve them in the House of Representatives. All across our great district, there was strong energy and enthusiasm and high voter participation. Despite the lousy weather, the long lines, and the totally unacceptable problems with many voting machines, the people persisted and made their voices heard and I am proud to have earned more votes than any other candidate for Congress from New York on the ballot this year.

“It was this same voter energy that enabled Democrats to earn a majority in the House of Representatives and elected a historic coalition of diverse candidates to Congress. As a result, Congress will now be better equipped to respond to the everyday needs of real Americans because it looks more like the real America.

“We now must seize this opportunity and pursue an agenda that can make a real difference in people’s lives. We must strengthen our healthcare system and lower prescription drug costs, increase infrastructure investments, pass meaningful gun safety reforms, expand affordable housing, pass the Equal Rights Amendment, and stand up for the rights of all – for women and minorities, for immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. Let us spare no effort to see to it that one day soon, equal truly means equal in this country.

“We also must restore the system of checks and balances that the founders of this country created. For two years, Congressional oversight of President Trump and his administration has been non-existent. That ends in the next Congress and as a senior member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, I will be at the forefront of the effort to hold his Administration accountable.

“The American people made themselves clear last night, and we must answer their call for change. I intend to make sure we do.”