Eleni Kounalakis’ Statement Following Election Victory

SACRAMENTO, CA – Democrat and former Ambassador to Hungary Eleni Kounalakis became the first woman Lt. Governor of California, beating fellow Democrat Ed Hernandez, with close to 57% of the vote in the November 6 elections. Following her historic victory, Lt. Governor-elect Kounalakis released the following statement to her supporters.

“Thank you.

This campaign was driven by one powerful principle – listening to voters across California and pledging to bring your stories, and your priorities, to Sacramento.

As California’s Lt. Governor, I will fight hard every single day to build an economy that works better for everyone. I will fight to protect our environment for future generations, and to make public higher education affordable, so that more families can walk the same pathway of the American Dream as I have.

Together, truly, we did it. Now, let’s get to work building a better, stronger California.

In gratitude,

Eleni”