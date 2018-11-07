Hundreds Attend Andover, MA Luncheon in Honor and Support of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 7, 2018

Large crowds of former parishioners of St. Athanasius the Great in Arlington, MA await to enter the Andover (MA) Country Club for the luncheon honoring and supporting their former respected and beloved priest Fr. Nicholas Kastanas

ANDOVER, MA – Over 450 people from the Arlington, Lowell, and Greater Boston areas of Massachusetts attended a luncheon on November 4 at the Andover Country Club to honor and support Fr. Nicholas Kastanas, former priest of the St. Athanasius the Great parish in Arlington. Over a hundred more could not participate due to space limitation.
Fr. Kastanas was St. Athanasius’ presiding priest for 28 years but was dismissed in July, 2017 by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston. The dismissal created …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *