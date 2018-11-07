More Greek-Americans Elected to Federal and State Office- All the Results

NEW YORK – Greek and Philhellene candidates made a solid showing in the federal and state elections on November 6, with the Greek-American presence not only being preserved but also strengthened.

In particular, in the House of Representatives, there are now six Greek-Americans, since Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida), MichaelWaltz (R- Florida), Charlie Christ (D- Florida), John Sarbanes (D-Maryland) and Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire) won their respective races.

The big news was, of course, the victory of the young Pappas, who, …