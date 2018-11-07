More Greek-Americans Elected to Federal and State Office- All the Results

By Christodoulos Athanasatos November 7, 2018

NYS Assemblymember Aravella Simotas and Senator Michael Gianaris on Election Day, in New York, as Americans cast ballots in the first national election of the Trump era, Nov. 6, 2018. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

NEW YORK – Greek and Philhellene candidates made a solid showing in the federal and state elections on November 6, with the Greek-American presence not only being preserved but also strengthened.

In particular, in the House of Representatives, there are now six Greek-Americans, since Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida), MichaelWaltz (R- Florida), Charlie Christ (D- Florida), John Sarbanes (D-Maryland) and Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire) won their respective races.

The big news was, of course, the victory of the young Pappas, who, …

