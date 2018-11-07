Analysis: Divided Government? We’ve Had One the Past 2 Years

Election Night 2018 was a modest if not resounding comeback for conventional wisdom. The polls actually held serve: as was widely expected, the Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives while Republicans added to their majority in the Senate. The Trump supporting media (Fox News) will downplay the GOP’s losing the House. The Trump-bashing media (everyone else) will label this a “rebuke” of the president.Overall, the election was a mixed bag for President Trump, but the news is mostly …