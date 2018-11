I am sorry that I am not in New York today, November 6, Election Day. As of this writing, I do not yet know what the result of this hard-fought election will be.

I exercised my right to vote by absentee ballot, and I am sorry I am not experiencing the full effect of this day: waiting in line to vote, closing the curtain around me, searching for my candidates, instinctively eyeballing the ballot for any Greek names, and pulling the …