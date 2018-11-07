Wineries Open to Visitors on Sunday for European Day of Wine Tourism

The wineries of the “Wine routes of Greece” along with hundreds of other European wineries will take part in the European Day of Wine Tourism on Sunday, November 11.

The visitors of the Greek wineries will tour the vineyards, meet Greek wine producers, enjoy the landscape, tour the facilities and taste new and aged wines, as well as learning about the fresh wines of the new harvest that has just completed.

European Wine Tourism Day was established in 2009 and is celebrated every second Sunday of November with the participation of wineries-members of the European Network of Wine Cities (RECEVIN) or wine tourist networks.

Wineries throughout Greece will be open to the public on Sunday from 11:00 to 17:00. Entrance will be free of charge.

More information on each region’s wineries is available on the websites of the regional unions of wine producers.