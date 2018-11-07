Gounardes, Skoufis Win Races for NYS Senate

NEW YORK –
State Senate District 22
202 of 202 precincts – 100 percent
Andrew Gounardes, Dem 31,168 – 51 percent
Martin Golden, GOP (i) 30,039 – 49 percent
State Senate District 39
249 of 249 precincts – 100 percent
x-James Skoufis, Dem 48,789 – 54 percent
Tom Basile, GOP 42,051 – 46 percent
State Senate District 5
295 of 295 precincts – 100 percent
x-James Gaughran, Dem 62,933 – 54 percent
Carl Marcellino, GOP (i) 52,883 – 46 percent
State Senate District 42
263 of 263 precincts – 100 percent
Jen Metzger, Dem 48,075 – 51 percent
Ann Rabbitt, GOP 45,552 – 49 percent
State Senate District 43
248 of 248 precincts – 100 percent
x-Daphne Jordan, GOP 63,540 – 54 percent
Aaron Gladd, Dem 53,902 – 46 percent
State Senate District 50
258 of 258 precincts – 100 percent
Robert Antonacci, GOP 58,694 – 51 percent
John Mannion, Dem 55,865 – 49 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 06:50