Gounardes, Skoufis Win Races for NYS Senate

By Associated Press November 7, 2018

FILE - Democrat Andrew Gounardes for New York State Senate in Brooklyn's 22nd District. (Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Gounardes)

NEW YORK –

State Senate District 22

202 of 202 precincts – 100 percent

Andrew Gounardes, Dem 31,168 – 51 percent

Martin Golden, GOP (i) 30,039 – 49 percent

State Senate District 39

249 of 249 precincts – 100 percent

x-James Skoufis, Dem 48,789 – 54 percent

Tom Basile, GOP 42,051 – 46 percent

State Senate District 5

295 of 295 precincts – 100 percent

x-James Gaughran, Dem 62,933 – 54 percent

Carl Marcellino, GOP (i) 52,883 – 46 percent

State Senate District 42

263 of 263 precincts – 100 percent

Jen Metzger, Dem 48,075 – 51 percent

Ann Rabbitt, GOP 45,552 – 49 percent

State Senate District 43

248 of 248 precincts – 100 percent

x-Daphne Jordan, GOP 63,540 – 54 percent

Aaron Gladd, Dem 53,902 – 46 percent

State Senate District 50

258 of 258 precincts – 100 percent

Robert Antonacci, GOP 58,694 – 51 percent

John Mannion, Dem 55,865 – 49 percent

