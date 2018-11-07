Election Results for Greek-American and Philhellene Candidates

NEW YORK – With the numbers still being counted in the western states, the election results in the east and midwest are now gradually being announced. In Florida’s 12th District, Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis, won reelection.

In Florida’s 13th District, third-generation Greek-American lawyer Charlie Christ, a Democrat, was also a winner.

A former adviser to George W. Bush, Republican Michael Waltz, of Greek descent, won in Florida’s 6th District.

Leonidas Raptakis was reelected to the Rhode Island State Senate.

Chris Pappas is the projected …