PM Tsipras, Archbishop Ieronymos Reach “Historic Agreement” on Church Assets

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece reached “a historic agreement benefitting both sides”, as the premier said, on Tuesday which foresees the setup of a special fund to handle church assets, and changes in the salaries of clerics, who will no longer be civil servants but will be paid by the church through a state subsidy.

The agreement was reached at a meeting at the Maximos Mansion headquarters and announced at a joint press conference in the everning.

