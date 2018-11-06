PM Tsipras, Archbishop Ieronymos Reach “Historic Agreement” on Church Assets

By ANA November 6, 2018

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, Nov. 6, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece reached “a historic agreement benefitting both sides”, as the premier said, on Tuesday which foresees the setup of a special fund to handle church assets, and changes in the salaries of clerics, who will no longer be civil servants but will be paid by the church through a state subsidy.

The agreement was reached at a meeting at the Maximos Mansion headquarters and announced at a joint press conference in the everning.

