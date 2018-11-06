Hefty Turnout at Some New York Polling Places (Video)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rainy, windy weather in New York City and around the state hasn’t seemed to deter voters, with higher-than-usual turnout reported at some polling places.

Turnout was so heavy at one packed precinct on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that the line to scan ballots stretched around a junior high school gym on Tuesday morning.

Poll workers there told voters that two of the roughly half-dozen scanners were malfunctioning. Repairs were underway. Reports of broken scanners were surfacing at other New York City polling places as well.

Voters across the state are deciding on candidates for governor, senator, attorney general, state legislature and 27 seats in the U.S. House.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking a third term, and Republicans and Democrats are battling over the makeup of the state’s congressional delegation.

LONG LINES AND TECHNICAL PROBLEMS IN GEORGIA

Long lines and malfunctioning machines marred the first hours of voting in some precincts across the U.S.

Some of the biggest problems Tuesday were in Georgia, a state with a hotly contested gubernatorial election. Voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote.

At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people took turns sitting in children’s chairs and on the floor as they waited in line for hours.

Voter Ontaria Woods said about two dozen people who had come to vote left because of the lines.

At a poll site in Atlanta, voters waited in the rain in long lines that stretched around the building.

Hannah Ackermann said officials at the polling site offered various explanations for the delay, including blaming workers who didn’t show up and overloaded machines.