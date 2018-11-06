Analysis: The Drama of Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 6, 2018

Rev. Christopher Metropulos with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America at Fr. Metropulos’ installment as HCHC President. Photo by (TNH Archives/Theodore Kalmoukos)

Even a quick glance at the list of the Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology’s (HCHC) new Board of Trustees is enough to generate concern about the sacred institution with a great mission.

Granted, there are some notable exceptions, such as physician and medical professor Dr. Nicholas Madias. The vast majority of the new trustees, though, are priests who were appointed to replace those dismissed for daring to express in a signed document, as responsible stewards, their concern …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *