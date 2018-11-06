Screening of the Award-Winning Smuggling Hendrix on Nov. 11

ASTORIA – On Sunday, November 11 at 3 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, the Hellenic Film Society USA is pleased to present a screening of Smuggling Hendrix, a biting comedy, written and directed by Greek Cypriot Marios Piperides, in his feature film debut. The award-winning film was named Best International Narrative Feature (Cyprus) at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

In the film, a Greek Cypriot faces a bureaucratic nightmare when he tries to retrieve his dog from the Turkish-occupied sector of the divided city of Nicosia.

In describing the film, the Tribeca Film Festival wrote, “As Yiannis’ efforts dip farther into absurdity, they offer a send-up of the forces that prolong a conflict that has been poorly understood and largely forgotten by the outside world.”

Variety called Smuggling Hendrix a “delightful, droll, and intelligent comedy, which captures the absurdity and tragedy of a complicated political situation with a consistently light touch.”

Smuggling Hendrix is part of the Museum of the Moving Image’s Always on Sunday film series, featuring monthly Sunday afternoon screenings of Greek films. The museum is located in Astoria at 36-01 35th Avenue, conveniently located near public transportation. To purchase tickets, visit hellenicfilmusa.org. Use discount code SUNDAY20.

For additional information, please visit hellenicfilmusa.org or call 718-531-5074.

Coming up December 9: Kazantzakis, directed by Yannis Smaragdis.