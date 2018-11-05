Why Does the President Still Support MBS?

Donald Trump’s reluctance to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS to insiders) responsible for the brutal murder and mutilation of a Saudi journalist resident in the United States should mystify no one. The spectacular combination of brutality and howling incompetence demonstrated by the young Saudi strongman has thrown an enormous monkey wrench into the White House strategies for the Middle East.Yet, Trump persists in delaying any punitive measures and downplaying the seriousness of the event.Insofar as we can …