Commercial Visitors from 30 Countries at 3rd Fur Shopping Festival

KASTORIA, Greece – A total of 365 commercial visitors from 30 countries attended the 3rd Fur Shopping Festival held in Kastoria, November 1-3, of which 59.93 pct came from Russia and 16.81 pct from Ukraine, the Kastorian Fur Association said in an announcement on Monday.

There was also a dynamic presence of visitors from Europe and the US, it added, while commercial visitors came from Albania, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazhakstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, FYROM, Moldova, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UK and Kirimbati.

The Festival was organised by the Kastorian Fur Association in cooperation with Helexpo, regional authorities of Kastoria-Western Macedonia and under the auspices of the Agricultural Development and Food ministry. The biggest fur auction houses in the world (NAFA, SAGA and Kopenhagen Fur) offered their support, along with Enterprise Greece.