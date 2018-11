With cooler temperatures settling in, a hot bowl of soup is often the best way to start off a meal or as the main dish. The following soup recipe is relatively quick and easy to make and feature trahanas, while the bread recipe features the ancient grain, Zea.

Trahanas is a traditional thickener for soups made from wheat and yogurt. It traces back through the centuries in history as a method for preserving wheat in the time before refrigeration. Sweet and …