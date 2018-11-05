Shrimp, Sardines and Mullet of Amvrakikos Gulf Have High Nutritional Value

Shrimp, sardines and red mullet fished from the Amvrakikos Gulf have a very high nutritional value with distinctive traits, according to a study carried out by the Agricultural Technology Department at the Epirus Technological Educational Institute in Arta.

Unique properties beneficial to human health have been discovered in all three species according to the scientist responsible for the project, Prof. Ioannis Skoufos. The study, using advanced techniques, was financed by the regional unit of Preveza.

Based on its findings, the sardine of Amvrakikos contains 1,003 different proteins in total, of which 556 are found only in the specific fish, while 56 have special biological characteristics when compared to sardines fished in the Ionian Sea or the Gulf of Kalloni in Lesvos.

Similarly, the area’s shrimp have 347 proteins in total, of which 188 are not found in other shrimp populations and 22 have special biological characteristics.

The red mullet was also a surprise as it contains 575 proteins and is richer in omega-3 fatty acids than the other two species.

Based on these findings and unique, quantifiable traits, efforts will be made to include the three fish in the lists of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products, an action that is yet another essential step in the regional authority’s efforts for the development of the primary sector, to increase employment and stimulate the economy in the coastal areas of the Preveza and Arta regional units.