Mitsotakis Says New Democracy Will Roll to Victory in Elections

ATHENS – Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in the next elections that New Democracy will topple the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, the party that beat the Conservatives twice in 2015.

Leading by double-digits in surveys after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises, New Democracy is now favored to easily win the next elections, which must be held by October, 2019 but with speculation building Tsipras will call snap polls if he’s unable to stop more pension cuts he agreed to implement on Jan. 1, before his rivals can build momentum.

In a wide-ranging interview published in the Sunday weekly Proto Thema, Mitsotakis said he would, if elected, try to co-operate with other parties, although he ruled out working with SYRIZA, the Leftists junior coalition partner the Independent Greeks (ANEL), the KKE Communists and the ultra-extreme rightist Golden Dawn, all of whose 15 lawmakers and dozens of members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang.

That means Mitsotakis will likely have to turn to the center-left group Movement for Change, which is led by officials of the former PASOK Socialists who served the Conservatives in the coalition that Tsipras brought down.

“I will not participate in a government with SYRIZA in it. I am sure that no one will want to bring SYRIZA in through the window, when the citizens have kicked it out of the door,” he was quoted as saying.

He also insisted that snap elections should be declared by Tsipras in case ANEL leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leaves the government in opposition to a vote coming to the Parliament to ratify a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as North Macedonia, giving away permanently the name of an abutting ancient Greek province.

In an earlier statement, Mitsotakis reiterated that “Greece was the first EU country afflicted with populism, and it will be the first to be relieved of the populists.”