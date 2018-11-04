Michael Psaros Honored by Cosmos FM

NEW YORK – Prominent Greek-American businessman Michael Psaros was honored on Saturday evening, November 3rd, by the Hellenic Public radio –Cosmos FM with its 2018 Phidippides Award. The ceremony took place at Terrace on Park in Flushing.

Mr. Psaros in his speech among other things said that “while I thank Cosmos FM this recognition, this honor belongs to my parents, George and Mary Ann, and Robin, my wife of almost 25 years. My parents are the reason I have dedicated a life …