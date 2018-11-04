More Bicycle Lanes Coming to Athens Neighborhoods

ATHENS – It’s so difficult to walk on many sidewalks in Greece’s capital because of obstacle like trees, extended door steps, holes, and crumbling concrete that many people walk in the streets near the curb, the area where officials said they plan to put bicycle lanes.

The new lanes will be coming to the neighborhoods of Kypseli, Ambelokipi, Exarchia, Kolonaki and Petralona, city officials said in a release, although there was no word on how safe they would be as the side of many streets is already reserved for cabs and buses, while motorbikes and motorcyclists frequently use that lane too, speeding along and weaving in and out of traffic.

The project includes the creation of new lanes and separated bikeways to be added to the existing path connecting Gazi in downtown Athens to Faliro on the southern coast.

The plan has been designed in cooperation with the C40 cities initiative – a group of major world cities seeking to curb climate-changing emissions – and the Walking and Cycling Network. Plans are also under way to connect Gazi to the northern suburb of Kifissia.