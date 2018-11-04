Cooperation Memorandum on the Protection of the Medieval City of Rhodes

RHODES, Greece – A cooperation memorandum that will define the conditions and the funding of the works for the promotion and protection of the Medieval City of Rhodes was signed on Saturday at the Knights Palace.

The memorandum was signed by Alternate Shipping and Island Policy Minister Nektarios Santorinios, Deputy Culture Minister Constantinos Stratis, the regional governor of southern Aegean Giorgos Hatzimarkos and the mayor of Rhodes Fotis Hatzidiakos.

The memorandum is the forerunner for the signing of a programme contract for the Medieval City, an institution that operated successfully from 1986 until 2004. A series of important works to the Medieval City’s infrastructures along with excavations and maintenance works had been held in the institution’s framework.