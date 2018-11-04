Sculptor Takis Honoured Artist at Thessaloniki International Contemporary Art Fair

The famous sculptor Takis will be the honoured artist at the newly established art exhibition of TIF-Helexpo “Art Thessaloniki International Contemporary Art Fair” in November. The exhibition will be inaugurated on November 22 and run until November 25 at pavilions 8,9 and 10 of the International Exhibition Center of Thessaloniki.

It is held under the auspices of the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, Macedonia and Thrace and the region of central Macedonia, as well as other city agencies.

It is a meeting of art galleries that invests in the strategy and geographic position of Thessaloniki, in its multinational identity and the city’s long-standing history and special bonds with the countries of the Balkans, the USA, Russia, Israel and Turkey, said the organisers.

Panagiotis Vassilakis (Takis) was born in 1925 in Athens is especially known for his kinetic works, that combine form, sound and movement.

An autodidact artist, painter and sculptor, Takis joined the greek resistance in WWII during the German occupation, and then the civil war which followed. In 1954, Takis left Greece and moved to France, where he decided to live in Paris.

Takis’ work was influenced by the invention of radar and by his use of magnetism in his work after 1958, which he used to create invisible forces operating within his work to create a mysterious atmosphere. By adding amplifiers, Takis’ sculptures resonate, creating an impressing hieratic music.

Takis’ works can be found in numerous private and public collections throughout the world, such as the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the MOMA in New York, the Tate Gallery in London and others, as well as many public locations in Paris.