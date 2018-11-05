Papanikolaou Prize to Greek Researcher Myria Galazi

LONDON – The Papanikolaou 2018 Prize was bestowed to Greek clinical researcher at St. Bartholomew’s hospital in London Myria Galazi for her research on the metastatic prostate cancer.

At an event held at the Greek Center of London, the four candidates for the award presented their researches to the public and afterwards a special committee of scientists chose the winner. Scientists with research works in the area of medicine, dentistry and biomedicine participate in the competition.

The event is held every year by the Hellenic Medical Society UK.